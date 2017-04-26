More on Lear's Q1

Lear (LEA +1.5% ) reports sales rose 9% in Q1, after excluding the currency impact.

Segment sales: Seating: $3.87B (+7.4%,+9% excluding the currency impact); E-Systems: $1.13B (+6.6%, +8% excluding the currency impact).

Net sales in North America -3.3% to $1.99B; Europe and Africa +4.8% to $1.92B; Asia +13% to $923.3M; South America +86% to $91.7M.

Gross margin rate improved 20 bps to 11.7%.

Adjusted segment earnings: Seating: $328.7M (+20 bps to 8.5%); E-Systems: $168.1M (+40 bps to 14.9%).

Core operating margin rate grew 30 bps to 8.6%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: ~$19.5B; Core operating earnings: ~$1.6B; Tax rate: ~26%; Adjusted net income: ~$1.1B; Capex: $550M; Free cash flow: excess of $1B; D&A: $385M.