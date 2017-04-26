NeoGenomics revenues up 3% in Q1; revises 2017 guidance

NeoGenomics (NEO -11.9% ) Q1 results: Revenues: $61.7M (+3.4%); Operating Loss: ($0.1M); Net Loss: ($3.2M) (+40.7%); Loss Per Share: ($0.04) (+42.9%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.03 (unch); Quick Assets: $11M (-12.0%); CF Ops: ($1.7M).

2017 Guidance: Revenue: $255M -265M from $260M - 275M; GAAP EPS: ($0.10) - ($0.06) from ($0.10) - ($0.05); Adjusted EBITDA: $39M - 46M from $42M - 50M; Adjusted Net Income: $15M - 18M from $15M - 19M; Adjusted EPS: $0.17 - 0.21 from $0.17 - 0.22.

Q2 Guidance: Revenue: $62M -64M; GAAP EPS: ($0.04) - ($0.03); Adjusted EBITDA: $8M - 10M; Adjusted Net Income: $2.8M - 3.6M; Adjusted EPS: $0.03 - 0.04.