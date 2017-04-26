GameStop hopes to ride Nintendo Switch wave

GameStop (GME +1.1% ) announces that it received a limited supply of Nintendo Switch systems available immediately for customers. The units are only available at the company's stores.

“It's perfect timing to have additional Nintendo Switch units arrive just days before the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, one of the biggest and most loved games from Nintendo,” notes GameStop merchandising exec Eric Bright.

The flash sale isn't expect to last through the weekend.

Sales of the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) have dazzled so far, leading in part to Morgan Stanley resuming coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.

"The Switch is proving to be very competitive, and we anticipate strong sales for core game titles, boosting our conviction in OP growth through F3/20," writes analyst Masahiro Ono.

"Near term, we think the stock will rise as sales trends for likely hit titles are factored in," he adds.

The impact of red-hot Nintendo Switch sales on GameStop's results will be a little clearer in about a month when the retailer reports earnings and updates guidance.

Source: Press Release