With accelerating growth, Instagram hits 700M users

While Twitter (TWTR +10.8% ) is riding higher today after posting earnings numbers that beat expectations, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) isn't ceding the spotlight, noting Instagram has hit 700M monthly active users, meaning its growth is still accelerating.

Instagram had reached 600M MAUs just four months ago -- a shorter span than it took to go from 500M to 600M (six months) and from 400M to 500M (nine months).

Facebook has kept up pressure on its rivals including Snapchat, noting this month that Instagram Stories had hit 200M daily users (passing Snapchat, which the feature copied), and reaching 1M active advertisers on Instagram in March.