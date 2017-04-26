BofI down more than 10% as sell-side cuts estimates

BofI Holdings (NASDAQ:BOFI) reported an inline quarter, but Sandler O'Neill's Andrew Liesch notes slower loan growth, less gain on sale revenue, and higher provisions in H&R Block-related loans. He cuts his 2017 EPS estimate to $2.10 from $2.25 and 2018 to $2.70 from $2.90. The price target is trimmed to $33 from $36. He still rates the stock a Buy.

Citing fee income headwinds, D.A. Davidson's Gary Tenner (also a bull on the stock) cuts his 2017 EPS estimate to $2.10 from $2.13 and 2018 to $2.40 from $2.45. The new price target is $33 from $34.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares -10.9% to $23.48

