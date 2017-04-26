Confidence in Allegiant Travel fades

Deutsche Bank downgrades Allegiant Travel (ALGT -8.3% ) to a Hold rating after having the airline stock set at Buy.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch drops Allegiant to Neutral from Buy and also lowers its price target to $175 from $205.

The loss in confidence follows a Q1 bottom line miss from Allegiant amid higher costs (CASM +12% ex-fuel). The company's load factor fell 380 bps to 80.2% during the quarter. For the full year, Allegiant expects capacity growth of 8% to 11%.

Previously: Allegiant Travel Company misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (April 25)