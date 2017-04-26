Kennametal +4.5% on strong Q1 results, upbeat full-year earnings outlook

Kennametal (KMT +4.5% ) pops ~4.5% in early trading after reporting stronger than expected Q1 earnings and revenues and raising FY 2017 EPS guidance above consensus.

KMT now sees FY 2017 EPS of $1.50-$1.60 vs. its prior outlook of $1.20-$1.50 and $1.39 analyst consensus estimate, driven primarily by expectations of sales to come in at or near the higher end of guidance; however, KMT now expects 2017 free operating cash flow of $60M-$80M, down from its previous outlook of $90M-$110M, as more working capital likely will be needed to meet higher demand trends in most end markets.

KMT expects restructuring programs to produce combined annual ongoing pre-tax permanent savings of $165M-$180M; in total, pre-tax charges for the initiatives are forecast at $165M-$195M.