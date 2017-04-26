Lamb Weston strikes potato deal in Europe

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW -1.2% ) announces that its Lamb-Weston/Meijer European JV signed an agreement to acquire the potato division of Oerlemans Foods Nederland B.V. for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition includes a frozen potato processing facility in Broekhuizenvorst, Netherlands that will help the company add 185M pounds of potato capacity.

The deal is expected to be completed later this year.

“Our partnership with Lamb-Weston/Meijer, together with our operations in North America, allows us to reach customers around the world from key locations in the United States and Europe,” notes Lamb Wesson CEO Tom Werner.

Source: Press Release