American Water Works downgraded at Baird on valuation

American Water Works (AWK -0.7% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with an $82 price target at Baird, which says the stock's valuation is nearing historical highs and now trades above its five-year average forward P/E multiple.

Baird says AWK may face some risk from a rising interest rate environment as investors may look to comparatively more attractive opportunities in the bond market.

Even so, the firm says it continues to like the company and its management, and will look for a better entry point or further execution before becoming more constructive.