Nevada casino revenue shines for March

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue jumped 7.45% Y/Y to $991M in March.

Fiscal YTD revenue is up 3.23% to $8.67B through the end of March.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip increased 8.1% to $542M during the month, while downtown LV casino revenue soared 22.6% to $62.9M.

Sports books had a good month with a $31M win. Total slots revenue increased 6.3% to $655M, while total games and tables revenue was up 9.8% to $335.6M.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

Related stocks: CZR, CACQ, BYD, FLL, CZR, WYNN, MGM, LVS, RRR.

Related ETF: BJK.