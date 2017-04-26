BCE manages Q1 beat as wireless revenues grow

BCE (NYSE:BCE) is off fractionally in U.S. trading despite posting Q1 earnings that beat expectations with the help of solid wireless growth and increases in wireline paced by Internet and TV growth.

EPS rose 2.4% on an adjusted basis on revenues that grew 2.3%. EBITDA rose 2.4% as well, to C$2.214B, edging an expected C$2.21B.

Revenue by segment: Bell Wireless, C$1.8B (up 7.1%); Bell Wireline, C$2.74B (up 0.7%); Bell Media, C$751M (up 1.3%).

Wireless showed net new postpaid customers of 35,782, while prepaid showed a net loss of 35,110. The company gained a net 22,402 new Fibe TV customers, and a net loss of 38,065 satellite customers along with 14,989 net new high-speed Internet customers.

With its MTS acquisition closed, it's updated full-year guidance and now sees revenue growth of 4-6% (vs. previous 1-2%), EBITDA growth of 4-6% (vs. previous 1.5%-2.5%), and EPS of C$3.30-C$3.40 (slightly below expected C$3.43).

It's forecasting free cash flow to grow 5-10%, vs. a previous expectation for 3-7% growth.

