Wal-Mart dials up the heat on Western Union

Wal-Mart (WMT +0.7% ) announces that it is slashing prices again on its Walmart2Walmart money transfer service.

The company says the new fees allow customers to save 20% to 90% on cash transfers versus the leading competitor (that would be you Western Union (WU -0.3% )).

Wal-Mart also plans to introduce the Bluebird2Walmart Money Transfer Service in partnership with American Express.

“Now, with even lower fees for Walmart2Walmart, as well as the option to send money digitally with Bluebird, we continue to deliver on our mission to save customers’ money, as well as time," says a top Wal-Mart exec.

Source: Press Release