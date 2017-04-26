TechnipFMC wins Liza subsea equipment contract from Exxon

TechnipFMC (FTI +0.8% ) wins a contract from Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.3% ) for the engineering, manufacture and delivery of subsea equipment for the proposed Liza deepwater project offshore Guyana; the value of the deal is not specified.

FTT says the award scope includes 17 total enhanced vertical deepwater trees and associated tooling, as well as five manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

Liza is part of the Stabroek block, which has an estimated recovery of 1B-plus boe; in March, XOM reported a new find near Liza that encountered more than 82 ft. of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs.