Data readout on AstraZeneca's late-stage lung cancer study of durvalumab extended to November

Top-line results from AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.1% ) Phase 3 clinical trial, ARCTIC, assessing durvalumab (MEDI4736) in patients with advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are now expected in mid-November instead of late Q2. A spokesperson says the delay is due to the number of observed clinical events not yet reaching the protocol target.

ARCTIC is evaluating durvalumab as monotherapy or in combination with tremelimumab in NSCLC patients who have received at least two prior lines of platinum-based chemo.

Durvalumab is a PD-L1 inhibitor and tremelimumab is CTLA-4 inhibitor. Almost three months ago, the company terminated late-stage development of the combo in metastatic pancreatic ductal carcinoma.

