Teck Resources doubles dividend, unveils new dividend policy

Teck Resources (TECK +0.8% ) is higher after announcing it will double its dividend payout and consider an annual supplemental dividend, based on its free cash flow, capital priorities and business conditions.

Teck says it will now pay an annual base dividend of C$0.20/share each quarter, up from C$0.10 annually paid in two installments.

After reporting weaker than expected Q1 earnings yesterday that sent shares down as much as 6%, Teck CEO Don Lindsay said on a conference call that a flexible dividend policy made sense for companies in the commodity industry, due to price volatility.

The dividend news "reinforces our positive view on Teck's improving balance sheet and strong free cash flow," says RBC Capital analyst Stephen Walker.