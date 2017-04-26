PepsiCo sized up by Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic keeps a positive view on PepsiCo (PEP -0.5%) after diving into the company's Q1 earnings report.
While he notes that PepsiCo continues to actively innovate across its food and beverage portfolio and is posting relatively solid food/snacks growth overseas, Zuanic says he is not enthused by operating trends.
Susquehanna has a price target of $134 on PepsiCo, which includes a 10% M&A optionality bump.
