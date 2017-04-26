Trump rolls out tax plan - check here for updates

2:01 ET: Press conference is over.

1:53 ET: On the one-time overseas repatriation rate, Mnuchin won't give a number, but says it will be very competitive. Among those deductions to be eliminated are state and local taxes.

1: 52 ET: Realtors and homeowners relax - mortgage interest will not be one of the deductions eliminated; neither will be charitable contributions.

1:50 ET: Steven Mnuchin talking now ... The plan will be a massive tax cut (15% tax rate) and simplification for business. A one-time tax is planned on the trillions being held overseas by U.S. corporates.

1: 47 ET: Cohn - We will be attacked from the left and the right. "I would never ever bet against this president. He will get this done."

1:46 ET: Targeted tax breaks mainly benefitting the wealthiest will be eliminated.

1:45 ET: The current seven tax brackets will be reduced to three - 20%, 25%, and 35%. The tax rate will be zero for the first $24K in income. The AMT will be repealed, as will the death tax.

1:42 ET: This will be the most significant tax reform since 1986, says Gary Cohn, kicking things off by speaking about personal taxes. Steven Mnuchin will be next to talk about corporate taxes. Webcast here