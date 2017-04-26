Eight Dragons appoints Martin Schmieg as CFO

Eight Dragons (OTCQB:EDRG -20% ) appointed Martin Schmieg as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schmieg will be responsible for the management and oversight of Eight Dragons' financial analysis, planning and reporting.

Mr. Schmieg most recently served as CFO for Global Biotech.

Said Una Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Eight Dragons. "His experience and expertise in finance at the senior-most levels are critical to ensuring that we can deliver the highest standard in our financial operations and reporting for our portfolio companies and shareholders. We want to build a senior leadership team from the best talent in the industry and Martin serves as a clear example of the commitment."

"Eight Dragons has recognized that venture is a much more mature asset class today and is building something truly new," said Mr. Schmieg. "We intend to expand significantly the participation in venture and bring a new level of transparency to venture investing. I look forward to working alongside this great team to deliver that."

Press Release