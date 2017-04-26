Fiber-optic stocks continue slide; OCLR -10.7%, ACIA -7.8%

Concerns over Chinese demand continue to haunt fiber-optic stocks, with Oclaro (OCLR -10.7%) taking the brunt today.
Shares in the California component maker are down 20% over the past month, even as revenues from data-centers promise to make up for slowing orders from Chinese firms like Huawei and ZTE after a hot 2016.
Also moving significantly lower today: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI -4.1%), Acacia Communications (ACIA -7.8%), Lumentum Holdings (LITE -6.1%), Finisar (FNSR -2.7%) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN-2.1%).
Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN), meanwhile, is up 0.9% today.