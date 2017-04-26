Sarepta expectations too high - Janney

Sarepta's (NASDAQ:SRPT) had a nice run higher over the past few sessions, but earnings come after the close on Thursday, and Janney's Debjit Chattopadhyay thinks the bar may be set too high.

Street expectations for exondys51 sales are about $14M - the midpoint of management guidance. Full-year Street expectations are for sales of $96M - well above management guidance of $80M.

The stock, meanwhile, is ahead about 20% over the past two weeks, suggesting a beat and guidance raise scenario has been priced in. Shares could take a beating if guidance doesn't come in even stronger than consensus.

Chattopadhyay would still be a buyer on any sizable pullback.

The stock's lower by 4.9% today.