Seagate -16% after earnings, conservative guidance

Seagate (STX -16.2% ) shares have tanked today and are still drifting lower in the afternoon, in the wake of a revenue miss in today's fiscal Q3 earnings that also featured downside guidance.

Shares had hit a 52-week high yesterday.

Gross margin was 30.5% (31.4% on a non-GAAP basis), and the company is projecting 31% for the current quarter.

Results reflect a "stable demand environment, good operational execution and momentum in the stabilization of our business model,” says Chairman/CEO Steve Luczo, but notes "cautious optimism" looking ahead.

He's forecasting revenues of $2.5B-$2.6B (vs. $2.56B consensus), pointing to seasonal declines, a wish to hold smaller inventory going into summer, and "some conservatism due to the potential impact of component shortages in DRAM and NAND on various aspects of our customers' businesses in the server, CSP and client space."

Overall exabyte demand should grow double digits in calendar 2017, representing "modest" revenue growth opportunities. He still sees EPS of $4.50 for calendar 2017 (below consensus for $4.59).

