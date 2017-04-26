Canadian home lenders tumble alongside Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) is now lower by nearly 65% in Toronto action as it lines up expensive emergency funding to offset a run on deposits.

Other names: Equitable Group -37% , Street Capital Group (OTCPK:CXSNF) -8.3% , Genworth MI Canada (OTC:GMICF) -7.9% , Canadian Western Bank -4.6% , Laurentian (OTCPK:LRCDF) -2.2% .

Seeking Alpha contributor Stock Market Sherpa has been on top of the Home Capital saga. His latest update: "Time to Panic?"

A check of the Big 5: RBC (RY -1% ), BMO (BMO -0.8% ), CIBC (CM -2% ), Scotiabank (BNS -0.7% ), TD Bank (TD -0.8% ).

Overall, Canadian shares are just marginally lower on the session.

ETFs: FXC, EWC, CNDA, EWCS, FCAN, QCAN, HEWC