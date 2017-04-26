Barclays see Tesla as big auto data leader

Barclays sees significant potential for Tesla (TSLA -1.2% ) in big auto data down the road.

"During development and testing of the vehicle, data can be harvested and analyzed to identify fixed needed in the care–which can then be delivered through OTA (over the air) if it’s a software-related issue, or if it’s hardware related fixed in subsequent vehicle builds or at service centers," writes analyst Brian Johnson.

"One of Tesla’s technological and marketing advantages is not only its ability to do frequent OTA updates, but to have an eager early adopter customer base that for the Model 3 is likely to tolerate acting as on-road test vehicles to identity manufacturing defects that will likely require service center interventions."

Barclays sticks with a short-term Underweight rating due to valuation as it waits for the auto landscape to change.