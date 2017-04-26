DDR down nearly 9% after pulling FFO guidance, cutting NOI outlook

The company last night topped Q1 estimates, but cut its expectation for annual growth in same-store NOI from 1-2% to negative 1.5%-to-flat. Noted is the impact of increased vacancies from recent tenant bankruptcies.

The expected end-of-year leased rate is lowered to 93-93.5%.

FFO and Operating FFO guidance is pulled thanks to the unpredictable timing and magnitude of potential buys/sells during the year. DDR -8.8%

Other players: Retail Properties of America (RPAI -2.9% ), Retail Opportunity (ROIC -1.6% ), Kimco (KIM -2.4% ), Federal Realty (FRT -1% ), Tanger Factory (SKT -3.3% )

Previously: DDR beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (April 25)