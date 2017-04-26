FCC chairman lays out plan to reverse net neutrality regulation

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has laid out his plan to reverse the agency's approach to net neutrality, proposing to end 2015's Title II regulation on broadband service and return to a "light-touch" stance.

His plan is to reclassify Internet service providers as Title I services, prevent the FCC from adapting regulation to future practices, and reopen questions over various aspects of the 2015 rulemaking, including service throttling.

"I will be publicly releasing the entire text of the document tomorrow afternoon," Pai says, and he wants the agency to vote on the plan May 18.

Pai also proposes to eliminate the Internet conduct standard, used to probe zero-rated services offered by providers.

Internet service providers, many of whom sued to stop Title II regulation, were united in praise for the new approach, as well as calling on Congress to clarify FCC authority.

“We welcome Chairman Pai’s announcement that he intends to reverse the prior FCC’s flawed decision that forced heavy-handed public utility regulation on today’s dynamic Internet networks," said NCTA president (and former FCC Chairman) Michael Powell, a stance echoed in statements from AT&T, Verizon, Charter and Comcast, among others.

Related stocks: CMCSA, CTL, CHTR, FTR, T, VZ, NFLX, ELNK, DISH, CCOI, S, TMUS

