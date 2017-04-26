Lilis Energy secures $140M in new financing

Lilis Energy (LLEX +6.1% ) climbs as much as 13% after saying it secured $140M in new funding, and that the NYSE accepted its request to move its stock listing to the NYSE MKT from the Nasdaq Global Market, effective May 9.

LLEX says the funds consist of a $125M convertible second-lien term loan facility with Verde Partners and $15M in incremental term loans through its existing first-lien credit facility.

Verde also gains a board seat with LLEX as part of the deal, which can expand to another seat based on its ownership stake.