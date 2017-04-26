Santander Consumer no longer taking credit card payments

It's kind of the consumer version of the corporate world's "paid-in-kind" debt in which loan payments are made with new borrowings.

Well, subprime auto lender Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) says on April 1 it stopped allowing credit cards to be used for monthly auto payments.

The change, says CEO Jason Kulas on the earnings call, better aligns with industry best practices. Kulas and team declined to say what percentage of borrowers had been paying with a credit card.

Source: Bloomberg

Up big early following an earnings beat, shares are ahead just 1.5% headed into the close.

