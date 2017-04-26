AT&T reaches five-year labor deal with IBEW

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has a tentative five-year deal with AT&T (T +1.2% ), extending the carrier's string of labor agreements over the past couple of years.

The new deal covers about 5,000 workers. IBEW System Council T-3 represents technicians, service reps, clerical workers and other functions among AT&T employees.

The deal was reached early since the existing contract expires June 24.

Included in the deal, according to IBEW, are a 13.25% wage increase; $1,000 signing bonus; boosts to pension benefits; and a no-layoff agreement through March 1, 2018.

AT&T will also hire 1,000 new employees in IBEW-covered workplaces.