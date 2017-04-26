Cenovus Q1 results overshadowed by concerns over ConocoPhillips deal

Cenovus Energy (CVE -2.2% ) says it will provide more details during Q3 on its divestiture plan to fund the C$17.7B purchase of ConocoPhillips assets which wiped out ~20% of the company's market value.

CEO Brian Ferguson also said in today's earnings conference call that he was “absolutely not worried” about a dissident shareholder asking the Ontario Securities Commission to block its deal, saying the company fully complied with all securities regulations.

The CEO reiterated that CVE would sell some of the newly acquired assets after the deal closes in Q2.

CVE reported reasonably solid Q1 results - in-line earnings, with oil sands operating costs falling 6% to C$8.97/bbl and an operating margin of C$450M, a three-fold increase from last year - but "the acquisition overshadows everything else,” says Edward Jones analyst Lanny Pendill.