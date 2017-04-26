Reuters: Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-35 logistics and maintenance software

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.1% ) is expected to announce that the U.S. Air Force and Navy have approved installation of the newest version of the F-35 fighter jet's computer-based logistics system incorporating engine data, Reuters reports.

Software version 2.0.2 is five months late, but the approval paves the way for the system's deployment across the F-35 Lightning II training and testing program, according to the report.

The update would mark the first time ALIS will take in data from the jet's propulsion system allowing maintenance crews insight into the wear and tear on the engine.