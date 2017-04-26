Performance stabilizes in Q1 at AGNC Investment

Q1 net spread and dollar roll income of $0.64 flat from Q4. Dividend run rate is $0.54.

March 31 book value per share of $20.98 down from $21.17 three months earlier. Today's close of $20.80 is just a modest discount to book. Tangible book value per share of $19.31 down from $19.50.

Economic return of 1.8% for the quarter, or 7.2% annualized.

10.7% portfolio CPR for quarter vs. 14.3% in Q4; 8.2% average projected portfolio life CPR vs. 8% in Q4.

Net interest spread of 1.51% up six basis points for quarter.

Board authorizes AGNC to purchase stock in MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE).

Conference call tomorrow at 8:30 ET

Both names are edging lower in after hours action.