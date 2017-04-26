EBITDA growth for Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) matched the consensus expectation for Q1 revenue with a tally of $3.11B.

Sands China brought in $1.88B in revenue and $349M in net profit during the quarter.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA increased 25% to $1.15B.

EBITDA margin rates: The Venetian Macao +320 bps to 39.0%, Sands Cotai -20 bps to 30.6%, Parisian Macao -180 bps to 25.8%, Sands Macao +1200 bps to 29.7%, Marina Bay Sands +660 bps to 52.1%, Las Vegas EBITDA +550 bps to 28.1%.

Previously: Las Vegas Sands beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 26)

LVS flat in AH trading.