PayPal +6.6% after beat and raise in Q1 earnings, new buyback

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has jumped 6.6% in postmarket trading after beating consensus on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings, and boosting 2017 guidance.

The company has authorized a $5B stock buyback as well.

Revenues grew 19% on a currency-neutral basis, and EPS grew 19%.

Operating cash flow was $751M, while free cash flow came to $603M.

Active customer accounts grew to 203M from a year-ago 184M; payment transactions grew to 1.73B, up 23% from a year-ago 1.41B.

For Q2, PayPal sees revenue growing 15-17% on spot rates (17-19% ex-currency) to $3.05B-$3.1B (vs. consensus for $3.07B) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.41-$0.43 (above consensus for $0.41)

For the full year, it's boosting expectations for revenue to $12.52B-$12.72B (15-17% growth, 17-19% currency neutral), vs. consensus for $12.6B, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.74-$1.79 vs. expectations for $1.73.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release