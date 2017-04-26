Higher costs hold back Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) dips in AH trading after setting full-year profit guidance below expectations.

Company-owned same-store sales increased 0.5% in Q1 vs. +0.1% expected.

Average weekly sales at company-owned stores were flat Y/Y at $62,790.

Cost of sales jumped 170 bps to 31.4% of sales.

Labor costs rose 80 bps to 31.6% of sales.

Restaurant operating costs +80 bps to 15.2% to sales.

Occupany costs +10 bps to 5.6% of sales.

The company expects FY17 EPS of $5.45 to $5.90 vs. $5.60 to $6.00 prior and $5.77 consensus. A new strategy was also announced by management in the form of store rationalization. 13% of of company-owned Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will be sold to franchisees, with Cypress Group tasked to lead the sale process.

"The roughly 80 restaurants in the portfolio optimization process have average unit volumes of $2.5 million with restaurant-level margins of 9.8% on a trailing twelve month basis," updates BWLD.

