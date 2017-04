F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has slid 6.8% in late trading after missing expectations with fiscal Q2 earnings amid soft demand in Europe, and guidance for the out quarter on the downside.

Revenues grew 7%, and net income rose 23.5% to $93.1M.

Revenue breakout: Products, $241.1M (up 6.9%); Services, $277.2M (up 7.3%).

It's set a Q3 revenue goal of $520M-$530M (light of consensus for $537.9M) and non-GAAP EPS of $2.01-$2.04 (vs. consensus for $2.09).

