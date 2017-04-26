AvalonBay hits Q1 guidance

Q1 core FFO per share of $2.09 up from $1.97 a year ago, and is consistent with guidance.

For established communities, average rental rates up 3.1% and economic occupancy up 0.1%, creating rental revenue up 3.2%. Pacific NW at 6.1% rent increase and SoCal at 4.5% were particularly strong regions. NoCal at 2.2% was the weakest region. New England +2.5%, Metro NY/NJ +2.8%, Mid-Atlantic +2.3%.

Q2 core FFO guidance of $2.07-$2.13 per share.

Conference call tomorrow at 1 ET

Source: Press Release

AVB flat after hours