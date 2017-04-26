Fast leasing pace in Q1 at Kimco

Q1 FFO of $155.8M or $0.37 per share vs. $152.9M and $0.37 one year ago. Dividend is $0.27.

497 new leases, renewals and options totaling 4.3M square feet - the highest leasing volume of any quarter in the last 10 years. 10.9% growth in pro-rata rental-rate leasing spreads, with new leases up 17.9% and renewals/options up 10.1%.

Same-property NOI up 2.2% Y/Y.

Full-year adjusted FFO guidance is reaffirmed at $1.50-$1.54 per share; assumes same-property NOI growth of 2%-3%.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

