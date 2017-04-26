ServiceNow +5.5% as subscription growth drives Q1 beat

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is up 5.5% , and quoting above its 52-week high, following the release of Q1 earnings where revenues jumped more than 36% and cleared Street expectations.

The company's diversifying its mix, says CEO John Donahoe: “Now 73% of all our customers license more than one product up from 50% two years ago."

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $376.1M (up 40.7%); Professional services and other, $40.65M (up 5.7%).

Gross profit in subscriptions was $305.8M, making up 81% of sub revenues. Professional services, meanwhile, lost $5.4M on gross basis.

Net cash from operations was $187.4M (45% of total revenues).

Q2 guidance is for revenues (non-GAAP) of $469M-$474M (above consensus for $450M) and total billings of $491M-$496M, or 31-32% Y/Y growth. For the full year, it sees total revenues of $1.86B-$1.88B (above expectations for $1.84B) and billings of $2.235B-$2.255B.

