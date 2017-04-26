Variety: Fox TV veteran in lead to take over Sony Pictures

Struggling Sony Pictures Entertainment (SNE -0.2% ) may be getting closer to a replacement for Michael Lynton, with former Fox Networks Group chief Tony Vinciquerra moving into pole position to lead the studio, Variety reports.

That would mean a boss with more TV experience than film. Last month, reports tied Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara to interviews, though Warner said he "wasn't interviewed and isn't going anywhere."

Since leaving Fox, Vinciquerra has acted as a consultant in the industry (and to TPG Capital). His appeal to Sony may center on his management skills leading a big operation like Fox's networks during rapid growth.