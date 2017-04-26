America Movil submits plan to shed fixed-line unit Telmex

America Movil (AMX +2% ) has submitted its plan to split off part of fixed-line unit Telmex, and says it expects approval in the coming months.

In early March, the incumbent was given a 65-day deadline to submit its plan.

Now that it has, Mexico's Federal Telecommunications Institute has 65-70 days to respond to it, says America Movil chief Daniell Hajj. After approval of the plan, the company would have up to two years to implement the split.

