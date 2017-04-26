Anthem says loss of U.S. health payments could spike premiums by 20%

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) says the loss of federal subsidies that support Obamacare plans could push premiums up 20% or more and lead it to pull back from the business, raising the stakes on the issue as House Speaker Ryan said the money would not be included in an April spending bill.

CEO Joseph Swedish said in today's earnings conference call - made before Ryan’s remarks - that ANTM would make initial rate filings that assume the continuation of the federal payments designed to help low-income enrollees with health costs, but that it would make changes that could include further rate increases and cutting back or completely exiting certain markets if the cost-sharing funding is not guaranteed by early June.

ANTM’s position on the health care marketplaces is closely watched since the insurer is a major presence in 14 state exchanges, with nearly 1.6M people enrolled in its ACA plans; currently, 302 counties in states including Georgia, Missouri and Ohio have only ANTM plans available on their marketplaces.