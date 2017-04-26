Microsoft touts cloud as UBS moves risk platform to Azure

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) says that top wealth manager UBS has moved its risk management platform to the Azure cloud.

Key to drawing a financial services giant, Microsoft says, was its focus on regulatory compliance. More than 80% of the world's largest banks, and more than 75% of global systemically important financial institutions, use Azure for cloud service.

CIOs expect to shift 21% of applications to a public cloud this year, and 46% by 2020, according to a report from Morgan Stanley.

Maersk and Geico are also using the Azure cloud for the first time, and Hershey Co. has expanded its presence there, Microsoft said.

The risk platform is the "first step," Microsoft says, as "UBS is actively partnering with Microsoft for opportunities to move more business applications to the Azure cloud."