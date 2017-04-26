American Airlines seeks to raise base pay rates for pilots, flight attendants

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom say they want to raise pilot and flight attendant pay as early as next month, if their unions agree.

In an SEC filing, AAL says it is proposing mid-contract hourly base pay rate adjustments for pilots and flights attendants of ~8% and ~5%, respectively, which would increase its salary and benefit expenses by $230M this year and $350M in 2018 and 2019.

Hourly pay for AAL’s 15K pilots and 26K flight attendants is lower than the highest rates at Delta and United; AAL’s contract negotiations are not up for renewal with its pilots until 2020 and its attendants until 2019, so its employees would have fallen behind at least until then.