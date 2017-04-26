United Therapeutics, 3D Systems team on organ duplication work

United Therapeutics (UTHR -1.4% ) is teaming up with 3D Systems (DDD +1.8% ) on a deal where the two will work toward "printing" the outline of human organs, eventually creating parts from a person's own cells.

3D Systems chief Vyomesh Joshi says it will first work with United' Lung Biotechnology PBC unit to create a "scaffolding" for human lungs.

"By cellularizing scaffolds created with 3D Systems printers with a patient's own cells, there will no longer be a need for immunosuppression and a vastly greater number of patients can extend their enjoyment of life through organ transplantation," says United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt.

Most of the work will take place in a new bioprinting lab that 3D Systems has in San Diego.

