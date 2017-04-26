Judge orders Exxon to pay $20M fine for Texas refinery pollution

A federal judge ruled today that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) should pay a $19.95M civil penalty for releasing 10M lbs. of pollutants into the air from its Baytown, Texas, refinery during 2005-13.

The judge accepted the plaintiffs’ argument that XOM collected more than $14M in so-called economic benefits by delaying actions that would have curbed the emissions, and said the evidence showed the company’s emissions had put it in violation of the Clean Air Act more than 16K times.

The Sierra Club and Environment Texas Citizen Lobby filed suit against XOM in 2010, but the district court ruled in the company’s favor in 2014; last year, the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the judge's original decision and ordered him to reconsider the case.