China concerned by U.S. aluminum probe

China is seriously concerned by the second U.S. national security trade probe into imports of aluminum and hopes to resolve the dispute through talks, Commerce Ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen said at a briefing.

"It's very, very dangerous, obviously, from a national defense point of view" only to have one producer of a material needed for defense, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross declared, citing applications in armor and advanced aircraft.

