BOJ ups growth forecast, lowers inflation

The Bank of Japan stuck to the markets' script at its policy meeting and kept monetary settings unchanged, but raised its forecast for 2017 domestic growth.

It came with the lowering of inflation expectations and confirmation to continue with QE until prices meet the 2% target, stating it will "adjust policy if needed to maintain momentum."

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DBJP, DFJ, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, EZJ, JEQ, EWV, HEWJ, YCL, SCJ, JPXN, DXJH, JHDG, QJPN, DXJF, JPMV, FJP, DXJR, DXJT, JPN, DXJC, HGJP, HFXJ, HJPX, DDJP, DEWJ, FXJP, GSJY, JPNH