Paris agreement debate heats up

White House advisors and officials, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, will meet today to discuss whether the U.S should remain in the Paris climate agreement.

Global companies, ranging from BP to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Walmart (NYSE:WMT), sent a letter to President Trump yesterday urging him to stay in the deal to protect their competitiveness.

