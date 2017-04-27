Neurocrine prices convertible debt offering

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) prices its $450M private offering of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2024. The initial conversion rate will be 13.711 shares per $1,000 principal amount (~$75.92/share). Initial buyers will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $67.5M of the notes. Closing date is May 2.

The company may not redeem the notes prior to May 15, 2021. After this date, it may redeem any portion of the notes for cash if the last reported sale price per common share exceeds 130% of the conversion price on each of at least 20 trading days during the 30 consecutive trading days ending on the trading day immediately before Neurocrine sends the redemption notice to investors at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Net proceeds should be ~$436.6M ($502.2M if initial buyers fully exercise their option purchase).

Yesterday's close was $53.28.