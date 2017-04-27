Ford rallies after showing improved profit

Ford (NYSE:F) reports automotive revenue of $36.5B in Q1 to top the consensus estimate for $34.8B.

The company reported an auto segment operating margin of 5.4% and operating cash flow of $2.0B.

Results in the North America segment shined, led by $24.0B in revenue and an operating margin of 8.3%. Ford had a higher retail market share in the U.S. than last year.

Pre-tax losses were reported in the South America and Middle East/Africa segments, while a $176M profit was reported in Europe.

Looking ahead, Ford expects total company pre-tax profit to be about $9B this year. Cost efficiency efforts are expected to offset investments in emerging opportunities.

